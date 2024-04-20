WAFU U-17 Qualifiers: Ghana face stern test against Cote D’ivoire

Black Starlets placed in Group A alongside Cote D'Ivoire and Benin

Ghana's U-17 team, the Black Starlets, have been placed in Group A alongside Cote D'Ivoire and Benin for the WAFU Zone B U17 championships.

The tournament will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium. Group B will consist of Burkina Faso, Niger, Togo, and Nigeria, and it will also serve as a qualifier.



The competition is scheduled to start on May 15 and conclude on May 28, 2024.



The top two teams from the final will secure automatic qualification for the AFCON U17 tournament the following year.

The Black Starlets have a new technical team led by former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston, who is supported by Jacob Nettey, a former Hearts of Oak captain, and Nana Agyemang, a holder of CAF License A and UEFA License B.



This new technical team has been entrusted with the task of building a strong team for the upcoming WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations in Accra in 2024, as well as the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.