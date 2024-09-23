Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

WSL agrees new £45m sponsorship deal with Barclays

Chelsea Are Chasing A Sixth Consecutive Women's Super League Title This Season.png Chelsea are chasing a sixth consecutive Women's Super League title this season

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

A new three-year deal has been finalized with Barclays to continue as the title sponsor for the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship.

The agreement is reportedly valued at around £15 million annually, which includes both investment and marketing, effectively doubling the previous contract that expires at the end of this season.

This marks the first significant contract obtained by the Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL), the organization that has recently taken over the WSL.

Read full article

Source: BBC