Dubois beats Joshua inside five rounds to retain title

Source: BBC

IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois possesses "all the tools" necessary to dominate the division, according to his promoter Frank Warren.

After Dubois' impressive five-round victory over fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, Warren is eager for Dubois to challenge WBO, WBA, and WBC champion Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch.

The two previously met in August 2023, where Usyk secured a win by stoppage in the ninth round.



