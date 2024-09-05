Washington Commanders' Haggai Ndubuisi motivated by mom's medical needs

Haggai Ndubuisi

Source: ESPN

For many athletes entering the NFL, the main driving force is often the pursuit of success on the field. However, for Haggai Ndubuisi, the Nigerian defensive tackle for the Washington Commanders, his motivation extends beyond personal achievement; it centers on supporting his mother. Although Ndubuisi achieved the long-awaited milestone of securing a sack during the Commanders' 13-6 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins, his foremost aspiration remains to bring his mother to the United States and assist her in recovering from the life-altering gunshot wound she sustained.





