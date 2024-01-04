Watch Baba Rahman’s goal for PAOK in thumping win over OFI

Baba Rahman

Ghana left back, Baba Rahman starred with an impressive performance on Wednesday to inspire PAOK FC to hammer OFI 4-0 in the Greek Super League.

The 29-year-old scored a goal and provided an assist to take his tally this season to three assists and a goal in 16 games across all competitions.



In the round 16 home match for PAOK FC, Baba Rahman assisted Kiril Despodov to score the first goal in the 39th minute.



Just two minutes later, the Black Stars full-back was presented with a good chance and scored himself to double the lead for the hosts.



Going on to play a key role for his team, the experienced defender helped PAOK in the second half to cruise to a big win to amass all three points.



The two other goals were scored by Marcos Antônio and Brandon.

The win takes PAOK FC to the top of the Greek Super League standings.



Despite his good form, Baba Rahman has opted out of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



