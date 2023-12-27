Watch Fatawu Issahaku’s timely defensive block in Leicester City’s hard fought stalemate at Ipswich

Fatawu Issahaku in action

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku delivered an outstanding performance to help Leicester City secure a vital away point against Ipswich Town in the English Championship.

The Black Stars winger started and lasted the entire duration in his sides 1-1 stalemate against their opponent in round 24 of the Championship on Tuesday.



The Foxes opened the scoring in the 24th minute through Stephy Mavididi after connecting from Patson Daka’s pass. The visitors went to recess with the advantage.



Leicester City, who are eyeing a quick return to the Premier League came close to securing maximum points in the encounter but an own goal from Jannik Vestergaard drew the host level.

Issahaku contributed defensively to help his side snatch a point at away following a timely block in the box.



The 19-year-old is enjoying an amazing loan spell with the Foxes, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 19 games in the Championship.



