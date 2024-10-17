Watch: Jordan Ayew and Lawrence Ati-Zigi f!ght after Black Stars defeat to Sudan

Reports have emerged about a post-match altercation between Jordan Ayew and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi following the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

The frustrations from the 2-0 loss reportedly spilled over, leading to a heated exchange between the two players.



Tensions were high as Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the tournament were dealt a severe blow.

While emotions ran high in the dressing room, it is expected that the team will regroup and focus on upcoming matches to salvage their qualifying campaign.