Watch as Charles Taylor, Kwadwo Asamoah, Haminu Dramani show off skills in football match

In the peak festive period, some of Ghana’s celebrated football stars still made time to entertain their fans with a highly competitive football match.

The likes of Charle Taylor, Jerry Akaminko, Sulley Muntari, Haminu Dramani and Kwadwo Asamoah all met at the Juventus Academy in Ghana to enjoy some thrilling football action.



The match saw the retired football remind their fans of their talents with some incredible displays.



Charles Taylor in particular stood out with his precise passing and skills and impressed throughout the game.



Charles Taylor is widely remembered for his time with the Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko where he established himself as one of the country’s top football stars.



He played a number of games for the Black Stars and was also part of the Asante Kotoko team that lost the 2004 CAF Confederations Cup final to Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Juventus Academy which was set up last year is owned by ex-Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, his former club Juventus and some Italian investors.

Information on the academy’s website suggests kids from six to eight years must pay a registration fee of $1,500 to be enrolled.



Those in the age bracket of nine to 11 years will pay $2,000, while children 12 to 14 years can register for $2,500.



Kids aged 15 to 19 years, who aspire to be trained at the academy, must also pay a sum of $3,000 to be enrolled.



Watch the game below



