Watch highlights of Nsoatreman FC's historic MTN FA Cup win over Bofoakwa Tano

Nsoatreman FC clinched their first major trophy by winning the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup on Sunday night against Bofoakwa Tano at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Despite Bofoakwa Tano's early lead, Nsoatreman, under coach Maxwell Konadu, staged a thrilling comeback.



The match ended 1-1 in regular time, with Nsoatreman equalizing through Sadat Mohammed's long-range shot.



The game was decided by penalties, where 16-year-old Apetorgbor Foster scored the decisive spot-kick, securing a 5-4 victory.

Bofoakwa Tano, relegated from the Ghana Premier League this season, missed the chance to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup, a spot now taken by Nsoatreman.



