Water sports warn of 'existential threat' to UK waters

The Olympic Triathlon In Paris Took Place In The Seine.png The Olympic triathlon in Paris took place in the Seine

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Water sports governing organizations caution that Great Britain risks failing to duplicate its Olympic achievements without measures to enhance the quality of the nation's waters.

Water sports governing organizations caution that Great Britain risks failing to duplicate its Olympic achievements without measures to enhance the quality of the nation's waters. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, nearly half of Team GB's medals were earned in water sports. A growing number of governing bodies have aligned with the Clean Water Sports Alliance, established in April, to address the issue of water pollution.



Source: BBC