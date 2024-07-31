Sports

We are eager to add Braydon Manu’s qualities to our squad – PEC Zwolle Technical Director

Braydon Manu3211111 Braydon Manu

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

PEC Zwolle's Technical Director, Gerry Hamstra, has expressed the club's keen interest in incorporating the skills of Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu into their team for the upcoming Bundesliga season.

