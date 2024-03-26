We are favourites but we won't underrate Uganda - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo is preparing for a challenging match against Uganda in the upcoming international friendly game.

The match will take place at the Grande de Stade Marrakech, Morocco, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 4pm.



Addo and his team are determined to bounce back from their recent 2-1 defeat against Nigeria by securing a victory against Uganda. Despite being considered favorites, Addo acknowledges that it will not be an easy game and expects a tough test from Uganda.



He mentioned that they have been preparing different strategies to suit the game and if Uganda plays as expected, Ghana has a good chance of winning. Addo expressed confidence in his team's training and their ability to adapt to different patterns.

However, he emphasized the need to stay focused and aware of Uganda's qualities. With Ghana holding a 7-3 lead in the head-to-head record, Addo's side aims to maintain their dominance over Uganda. Their previous encounter in October 2017 resulted in a goalless draw during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The match will be streamed on the Ghana Football App and the official Ghana Football Association YouTube page.