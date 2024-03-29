We are going to Mali to win – Karim Zito

Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito has detailed the team's goals for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final match against Stade Malien in Mali.

The team made their way to Mali on Friday for the much-anticipated first leg game in Bamako on Sunday. Zito has shown faith in his team's capability to achieve a positive outcome, given that they advanced as group champions.



"We have two main objectives for this trip. Firstly, we aim to secure a victory, and if not, the next best outcome would be to return home with a draw. These are the strategies we will devise and put into action," Zito informed the press prior to their departure.

"I employed similar tactics against Medeama in our last match, and it proved successful. Therefore, we are heading there with the goal of earning at least a point or three. Ultimately, our target is to progress to the semifinals, nothing less."



While recognizing Stade Malien's strong reputation and experience in this competition, Zito is confident that Dreams FC can potentially cause an upset in their impressive debut season.