We are going to beat Nigeria in friendlies - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, recently shared his thoughts on Ghana's upcoming FIFA international friendly against Nigeria.

During a conversation with the Ghana Football Association Communications, Addo discussed the Nigerian team and outlined the strategy he has in mind for the match.



Addo emphasized that the Ghanaian team has thoroughly analyzed their opponents and is fully prepared for the challenge ahead. He acknowledged the strength and experience of Nigeria's players, although not all of them will be present for the friendly.



"We have conducted a comprehensive analysis of their team and we are aware of what to expect from them. They possess a formidable squad with highly skilled and experienced players, although it appears that not all of them will be participating in this friendly. Nevertheless, they still have a very strong lineup," Addo stated.

"We anticipate that they will be difficult to break down both defensively and offensively, as demonstrated during the African Cup of Nations. They have speedy wingers, tall forwards who excel in ball retention, and a solid defensive unit. It will undoubtedly be a challenging encounter."



"However, we are confident in our abilities and we have devised a game plan to counter their strengths. Despite reaching the final, Nigeria has shown vulnerability in certain matches, so anything is possible. Our aim is to start the game strongly and emerge as the victors," Addo added.