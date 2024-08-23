We are going to grab the points we deserve in our first five GPL games - Young Apostles president Anim Addo

Sammy Anim Addo, the President of Young Apostles, has expressed his organization's commitment to making a significant impact during their inaugural season in the Ghana Premier League.

The Wenchi-based team earned their position in Ghana's premier football division following a thrilling victory over Techiman Heroes in the Division One League Zone 1 play-off held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



After a 1-1 draw with Techiman Heroes that extended into extra time, Young Apostles triumphed in the penalty shootout, securing their place in the Premier League.



In anticipation of their first appearance in the top tier of Ghanaian football, the former Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association assured that they aim to collect points in their initial five matches as they strive to make a mark.

“We are determined to secure the points we rightfully deserve in our first five games of the Ghana Premier League. While we are aware of the points we aim to gather, we prefer to keep that information private as we will be competing against various clubs,” he stated.



He also mentioned that one of their opening matches will be against Kotoko, promising Ghanaians an exciting encounter. “We will not embarrass ourselves in our match against Kotoko. In football, there are three possible outcomes: win, lose, or draw, and we will accept whatever the result may be,” he added.



The 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season is set to begin on September 6, 2024, with Young Apostles starting their campaign in an away match against FA Cup champions, Nsoatreman FC.