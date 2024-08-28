We are not producing enough – Dr. Charles Nyaaba warns of looming food crisis

The food crisis in Ghana has been exacerbated by factors such as climate change

Dr. Charles Nyaaba, former Executive Director of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), has raised alarms about Ghana's food production, warning of an impending crisis.

He criticized the government’s recent ban on exporting certain commodities, arguing it could harm farmers by forcing them to sell at a loss and affecting future production.



Dr. Nyaaba urged the government to consult farmers and other stakeholders more thoroughly and to provide better support to avoid losses and ensure adequate food production.

He highlighted that factors like climate change and limited access to credit are worsening the food situation in Ghana.



