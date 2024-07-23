We are thrilled with Bi Boris Djangone signing – Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle

Bi Boris Djangone

Source: Footballghana

Nations Football Club's head coach, Kassim Mingle Ocansey, expressed his delight in welcoming new signing Bi Boris Djangone, stating his belief in the striker's potential to make a significant impact on the team.

Nations Football Club's head coach, Kassim Mingle Ocansey, expressed his delight in welcoming new signing Bi Boris Djangone, stating his belief in the striker's potential to make a significant impact on the team. Nations FC has officially confirmed the acquisition of Ivorian striker Bi Boris Djangone, emphasizing the positive impact his addition will have on the team's attacking prowess for the upcoming season.





Read full article