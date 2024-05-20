We could only do our best – Mohammed Kudus on West Ham United’s final day defeat to Manchester City

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghana international, expressed his thoughts on West Ham United's performance after their defeat against Manchester City on the final day of the 2023/24 English Premier League season.

Despite scoring a remarkable goal for the Hammers, they fell short with a 3-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.



Kudus' goal marked his eighth in the Premier League and 14th across all competitions.



Reflecting on the match, Kudus commended his team's efforts, stating, "It has been a long season with ups and downs but lots of lessons. I’m proud of the whole team." He further added, "In today’s game, everyone gave their best trying to finish on a high note.

Overall, I’m proud of the team. The manager also, even though we lost the game the attitude was right." Kudus acknowledged the support he received in his first season at the club, mentioning, "The staff, the players, the coaches, and everyone around the club helped me to settle in well."



Despite the defeat, Kudus emphasized the team's fighting spirit, stating, "We could only do our best." Manchester City secured the victory with goals from Phil Foden and Rodri, clinching their fourth consecutive title.