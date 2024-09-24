"We have FIFA-standard pitches"- Sports Minister on request to CAF to inspect Accra and Cape Coast stadia

Mustapha Ussif (left) with GFA president Kurt Okraku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has revealed that the Confederation of African Football has not yet replied to their inquiry regarding the inspection of the Accra and Cape Coast stadiums as possible locations for the Black Stars' upcoming home match.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium was stripped of its category 3 match approval due to technical issues, including an inadequate playing surface, which were noted by CAF after Ghana's recent match against Angola in Kumasi earlier this month.

As a result of CAF's ruling, the four-time African champions are now searching for an alternative venue.



Read full article