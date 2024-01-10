We have only one supporters union - Charles Amofa Sports Ministry PRO

Ghana Supporters Union

In a move to unite the supporters of Ghana's national football team, the Sports Ministry, under the leadership of Hon. Mustapha Ussif, has orchestrated the formation of a singular and formidable supporters union.

As anticipation mounts ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, Amofa, the Sports Ministry PRO, announced that this unified front aims to rally unwavering support for the Black Stars.



In an exclusive statement, Charles Amofa revealed the strategic consolidation of all splinter supporter groups into one cohesive union.



The significance of this amalgamation is set to reverberate as the united force of Ghanaian fans prepares to converge at a single location before embarking on a collective journey to Ivory Coast.

"With the supporters union we had a lot of splinter groups what the Minister did that is Hon. Mustapha Ussif he called them for a meeting and told them to come together so that we have Ghana supporters union," he told Peace FM.



"We don't want this group or that group so now we have one supporters union who will go and support the team.



"The arrangement is that those we will transport we will let them meet at a designated point whether it is Friday or Saturday they will all meet there and leave for the Afcon."