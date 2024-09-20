Sports

“We have to accept that they deserved to win” – Hansi Flick on Barcelona’s loss to Monaco

Hansi Flick4703.png Hansi Flick

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Barcelona suffered a loss in their first match of the 2024-25 Champions League season, with Monaco winning 2-1 on Thursday.

The Catalan side played more than 80 minutes with only 10 players due to Eric Garcia's early red card.

Although they managed to equalize after falling behind, they ultimately lost the match.

Hansi Flick shared his thoughts after the game, acknowledging that Barcelona did not perform well enough to earn a positive result.

