We have to aim to finish high – Kudus charges West Ham teammates

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has urged his teammates to conclude the season on a positive note to enhance their standing in the Premier League standings.

The team has faced difficulties in their recent four matches, failing to secure a victory and currently occupying the 9th spot with 49 points.



With just two games left, West Ham will first play against Luton Town at home followed by a tough away match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.



Before these crucial fixtures, the 23-year-old emphasized the significance of finishing the season strongly.

Kudus, who transferred to the Hammers from Ajax last summer, highlighted the need to focus on the upcoming challenges.



"We must concentrate on what lies ahead. There has been an improvement in our position in the table compared to last season, so we should strive to end the season on a high note with strong performances in the final two games and then assess our progress for next season," Kudus stated on the club's website.



Kudus has played a pivotal role for West Ham this season, featuring in 43 matches and scoring 13 goals.