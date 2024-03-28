We have to build a solid defensive system - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has acknowledged the need for improvement in the team's defence.

He emphasized the importance of player positioning and closing gaps to enhance defensive performance. Following Ghana's 2-2 draw with Uganda, Coach Otto Addo expressed his commitment to enhancing the team's overall performance.



He highlighted the issues faced by the defensive line due to a lack of cohesion among players and missing key players in crucial roles. Coach Otto Addo mentioned the importance of monitoring players in the upcoming months to make informed decisions for future matches in June.



He stressed the significance of improving defensive positioning, closing gaps, situational awareness, and decision-making in defence.

Despite the challenges faced in counter-pressing, gap-closing, and passing lanes, Coach Otto Addo remains optimistic about the team's potential for improvement in the next matches.



Ghana is set to resume action in the June international break against Mali and Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.