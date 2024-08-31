We hope Salis Samed relishes playing in the Championship - Sunderland Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman

Salis Abdul Samed

Source: Footballghana

Kristjaan Speakman, the Sporting Director of Sunderland AFC, has conveyed his excitement regarding the signing of Abdul Salis Samed, who joins the club from the English Skybet Championship as a Ghana international.

Samed completed his transfer to Sunderland on deadline day, moving from the French Ligue 1 club RC Lens.



In comments made after the midfielder's arrival, Speakman expressed his enthusiasm and underscored the club's confidence in Samed's ability to contribute meaningfully to the team.

He pointed out the player's experience and versatility as significant advantages for the squad.



