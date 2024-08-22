We lost to Kotoko but there were a lot of positives for us – Gold Stars coach Frimpong Manso

The head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Frimpong Manso, remains optimistic as the season approaches, despite his team's recent loss in a pre-season friendly against Asante Kotoko.

On Wednesday, he was present on the sidelines when his squad faced a narrow 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko in a preparatory match.



In his remarks following the game, Coach Frimpong Manso expressed that there were numerous positive takeaways from the loss.



"Our pre-season has been quite fruitful. This was our sixth match, and although we lost 1-0, there were many encouraging aspects to consider. The minor issues we identified will be addressed before the season commences," stated Coach Frimpong Manso.

He added, "We will return to Bibiani tomorrow and conduct one final pre-season friendly to prepare for the upcoming season. We have made significant progress and require the support of our team."



Under the leadership of Coach Frimpong Manso, Bibiani Gold Stars aims to contend for titles in the 2024/25 football season.