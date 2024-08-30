We must beat Angola in Ghana – Otto Addo

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has stated that his primary objective at this time is to secure a victory against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi next week.

He emphasized that his sole focus is on preparing the team to achieve their first win in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



These comments were made during the announcement of his squad for the initial AFCON qualifying matches against Angola and Niger.

"It is crucial that we concentrate on the upcoming match, and to be frank, I am not contemplating the World Cup at this moment," Otto Addo stated when questioned about Ghana's chances of qualifying for the World Cup.