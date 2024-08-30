Sports

We must beat Angola in Ghana – Otto Addo

Otto Addo3256.png Otto Addo

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has stated that his primary objective at this time is to secure a victory against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi next week.

