We must get the U15 Girls tournament right – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has emphasized the importance of the U15 Girls Inter-Regional Challenge Cup and urged the organizing committee to carry out their responsibilities diligently.

He believes that the success of this tournament is crucial in developing talented players who can represent the national team, the Black Queens, in the future.



During a meeting with the organizing committee on Tuesday, April 16, Okraku expressed his vision for the U15 teams. He proposed that these teams should be promoted as a whole each year, with only a small percentage of new players being considered.



This approach, according to Okraku, will ensure a continuous stream of talented players who can contribute to the success of the Black Queens.

Okraku also highlighted the significance of this age group in the development of Ghanaian football. He emphasized that the player selectors at the tournament must adhere strictly to the player profiles outlined in the Football DNA of the GFA.



The inaugural edition of the U15 Girls Inter-Regional Challenge Cup is set to be launched on Friday, June 14.