"We need a new coach" – Kotoko fans chants after a massive loss against Nations FC

Kotoko fans in action after Nations FC defeated them

Asante Kotoko's recent series of losses has incited anger among the club's fans, leading to calls for head coach Prosper Ogum to step down.

The most recent defeat occurred on Sunday during match week 23, when the Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 loss to Nations FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Asamoah Boateng Afriyie scored the only goal in the 45+3 minute of the match, sealing Asante Kotoko's fate. This defeat marked the team's fourth consecutive loss, placing them in ninth position on the league table with just 32 points.



After the game, unhappy supporters spoke to the media, expressing their dissatisfaction with Ogum's leadership. Some fans suggested that the coach should resign if he was tired, while others compared his first championship-winning season to his current performance.

One fan implied that Ogum was dissatisfied during the tenure of former CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah because he was not given the opportunity to bring in his own players. However, now that he has that chance, the fan questioned the quality of the players he has recruited for the club.



The pressure is mounting on Ogum to reverse Asante Kotoko's fortunes, and it remains to be seen if he can do so. At present, the fans are clearly indicating their dissatisfaction with the team's current form.