“We need points” — Hearts of Oak Coach Aboubakar Ouattara declares ahead of Nations FC clash

Aboubakar Ouattara

Source: Footballghana

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has emphasized the importance of securing all points in their remaining matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Following a disappointing 2-0 defeat against rivals Asante Kotoko, the team now sits in 15th place on the league table, dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Coach Ouattara acknowledged the pressure his team is facing and expressed the urgency to accumulate points to avoid a dire situation.



