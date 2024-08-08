We need to win the Homowo Cup trophy – Hearts of Oak Coach

Aboubakar Ouattara, the head coach of Hearts of Oak, expressed his determination for the team to strive for victory in the 2024 Homowo Cup, which will take place on Sunday against Heart of Lions.

The Phobians are focused on claiming a trophy in this preseason friendly as they prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.



The two teams will vie for the ceremonial trophy at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 11, 2024.



During a press conference held on Wednesday in anticipation of the match, the Ivorian coach characterized the encounter as a preseason friendly, yet underscored his team's commitment to securing the title.

"This is part of our preseason schedule. Following this, we may have additional matches. However, I believe it is appropriate to have a match at this time. Our focus is not solely on winning at this moment; rather, we are concentrating on the match itself.



"We will approach the game with our strongest lineup to perform well. This is neither our first nor our last match.



"We are preparing for the game. No team can claim they are entering a final without the intention to win. Our goal is to bring the Cup home. This is football."