We paid more than $3m for the coverage of African Games to GBC - Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

Sports Minister E333444 Mustapha Ussif

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, disclosed that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) received over $3 million for its coverage of the 2023 All Africa Games. Ghana hosted the 13th edition of the African Games from March 8 to March 23, 2024, during which GBC provided live broadcast services.

