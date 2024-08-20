We paid more than $3m for the coverage of African Games to GBC - Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, disclosed that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) received over $3 million for its coverage of the 2023 All Africa Games. Ghana hosted the 13th edition of the African Games from March 8 to March 23, 2024, during which GBC provided live broadcast services.

During a session of the Public Accounts Committee on August 19, 2024, Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, inquired about the specific fees charged by GTV for its coverage of the games. Ussif affirmed that GBC was the designated official broadcaster and confirmed that the total payment had been completed, although he could not specify the exact amount, only noting that it surpassed $3 million.



“GBC served as the official broadcaster for the 13th African Games, and I can confirm that full payment has been made to them,” Ussif stated. “While I cannot recall the precise figure, I am aware that it exceeds US$3 million,” he added.

In the meantime, Sam George has committed to further investigation when GBC representatives appear before the Committee. The Ghanaian government allocated $195 million for the construction of facilities for the 2023 African Games and provided accommodation and meals for athletes and officials. Ghana achieved a total of 69 medals during the event, with the Black Satellites and the Black Princesses securing gold in the men's and women's football categories, respectively.