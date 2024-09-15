“We’re all upset with his behaviour” – Former Real Madrid player criticises Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior

Source: Football-espana

Vinicius Junior played a crucial role in Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Real Sociedad at Reale Arena on Saturday, contributing a goal and earning a penalty.

However, the focus has shifted from his athletic performance to his controversial behavior.

Once again, Vinicius faced criticism for allegedly provoking fans. Following his first goal, he silenced the home supporters during his celebration, which led to discontent among many.



