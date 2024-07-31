We’re deeply shocked at the news of Newton Opoku-Mensah’s death – Fortuna Düsseldorf Board Member

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Klaus Allofs, the Board Member for Sports & Communication at Fortuna Düsseldorf, has conveyed his deep shock and sorrow regarding the untimely passing of Newton Opoku-Mensah, a promising talent from their U17 team.

The 17-year-old Ghanaian player tragically drowned in a lake in Duisburg on Tuesday evening. Despite significant medical efforts, Newton unfortunately succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.



In light of this devastating incident, Fortuna Düsseldorf has decided to suspend all training and match activities for their youth teams, ranging from U9 to U19. This action signifies the club's profound grief and respect for Newton’s legacy.



The club has offered its sincere condolences to Newton’s family, his fellow players, and the staff at the youth development centre during this profoundly challenging period.

“We are profoundly shocked and find it difficult to comprehend this news. Newton was a young individual pursuing his dreams, and his life has been cut short far too soon,” Klaus Allofs stated in a club announcement.



“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Newton's family and loved ones, as well as with all his teammates and the entire staff at our youth performance centre.”



