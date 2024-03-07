We respected ASEC Mimosa too much - David Ocloo

David Ocloo

David Ocloo, the assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, has attributed their loss in the 2024 President's Cup to ASEC Mimosa to the excessive respect they showed towards the visiting team.

ASEC Mimosa, the Ivorian giants, secured a 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko with two goals in the first half at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



This defeat marks Asante Kotoko's second consecutive loss in the President's Cup, following their defeat to rivals Hearts of Oak last year.



Ocloo expressed the team's disappointment and humbly asked for forgiveness from their supporters, emphasizing their initial goal to bring pride to Ghana.



"It is truly disappointing and difficult to accept. We intended to make Ghana proud today. We sincerely ask for forgiveness," said Ocloo.

"We showed too much respect to ASEC Mimosa in the first half. However, our performance improved significantly in the second half."



Despite their recent defeat in the CAF Champions League against Wydad Casablanca, ASEC Mimosa accepted GHALCA's invitation to participate in Ghana's 67th Independence Day Celebration.



The special football match between ASEC Mimosa and Asante Kotoko was a part of Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebrations.