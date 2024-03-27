We should have done better against Uganda - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, expressed his disappointment after his team's 2-2 draw against Uganda.

The match at the Stade de Marrakesh saw Ghana taking the lead twice but ending up with a draw.



Defender Jerome Opoku and striker Jordan Ayew scored for Ghana in the first half, while Steven Mukwala and Muhammad Shaban found the net for Uganda.

He was not satisfied with his team's performance, especially after losing 2-1 to Nigeria in a previous friendly match. Looking ahead, Ghana will now prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic in June.