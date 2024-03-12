We struggled to score against Bofoakwa Tano - Aboubakar Ouattara

Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has acknowledged that his team faced difficulties in scoring goals during their 1-1 draw against Bofoakwa Tano on Monday.

Throughout the season, the Phobians have struggled with goal scoring. However, when Ouattara took charge, they managed to find the back of the net and win their first two games, scoring a total of five goals.



Despite having opportunities against Bofoakwa Tano, the Ghanaian giants were unable to convert them into goals during their clash in the 20th week of the Ghana Premier League at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.



In his post-match statement, the Ivorian coach stated that his players performed well but encountered difficulties in scoring against the top-flight returnees.



"It's a part of the game. Sometimes you can end up with a draw or a loss. It happens, but this one is not a problem," he told StarTimes after the game.

"I believe the boys played well, but we couldn't find the back of the net. Scoring goals is crucial in the game, but unfortunately, we couldn't achieve that. I accept the draw."



Salifu Ibrahim opened the scoring for the home side after 24 minutes, giving them the lead going into halftime.



Nine minutes into the second half, Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng equalized for the visitors, resulting in the Phobians' first draw under Ouattara.