We thought the fans would boo us during Samartex game – Prosper Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, revealed that his team was concerned about receiving a negative reception from fans during the match against Samartex FC.

The Porcupine Warriors faced off against Samartex FC in a Week 27 clash of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season over the weekend at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Despite a tough battle, Asante Kotoko managed to secure a 1-0 victory, ending a seven-game winless streak. Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum expressed his surprise at the positive and excellent reception from the fans, as they had anticipated being booed.

He commended the fans for their unwavering support throughout the game, stating that it embodies the spirit of Asante Kotoko.



Following the narrow victory over Samartex FC, there is now less pressure on Coach Ogum and his team. However, they must capitalize on this win and strive for more victories in the upcoming matches.