We tried to fix things against Bofoakwa but players are human – Aboubakar Ouattara

Aboubakar Ouattara

Aboubakar Ouattara, the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, has expressed his efforts to rectify the issues in their match against Bofoakwa Tano.

However, he acknowledged that the players made mistakes, emphasizing that they are only human. Ouattara admitted that their game did not start well due to some faults.



Despite this, he mentioned that it is a normal part of the game and they tried their best to improve.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng scoring for Hearts of Oak to cancel out Salifu Ibrahim's opening goal. This draw halted Hearts of Oak's two-game winning streak under their new head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, and they currently sit in 8th place in the league standings.



On the other hand, the draw did not benefit Bofoakwa Tano in their relegation battle, as they remain second from bottom in the league table.