We want every region to have internationally accepted stadium – Sports Minister

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has announced the government's intention to construct a stadium that meets international standards in each region of Ghana.

Ussif made this declaration during his recent appearance before the Public Accounts Committee, where he provided updates on advancements within his ministry.



Currently, only the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium are equipped to host international matches, and even these venues are limited in the types of events they can accommodate.



“The government’s policy is to ensure that every region in Ghana is equipped with a modern stadium that meets international criteria. We are committed to addressing the needs of regions that currently lack such facilities.

“As funding becomes available and financial arrangements are established, we will proceed to those regions to ensure the completion of these projects.”



Since assuming office, the NPP government has constructed approximately 150 AstroTurfs; however, most of these facilities are not suitable for hosting Ghana Premier League matches.