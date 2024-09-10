Sports

We want to finish in Ghana Premier League top four – Vision FC Coach Nana Agyemang

9876544 Nana Agyemang

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 Source: Footballghana

Coach Nana Agyemang of Vision FC has announced that the team's goal for the season is to secure a top-four finish in the Ghana Premier League.

The newly promoted club began their campaign with a draw against Berekum Chelsea in their inaugural match.

Vision FC is preparing to face Accra Lions on Monday afternoon for their second game of the week.

Agyemang expressed satisfaction with his coaching staff, noting their collaborative discussions and valuable insights during the match.

