We wanted to defend our Ghana Premier League title last season but it was impossible – Medeama’s Evans Adotey

Augustine Evans Adotey, the Technical Director of Medeama Sporting Club, has revealed that the team's objective last season was to secure the Ghana Premier League title.

The club achieved its first-ever Ghana Premier League championship during the 2022/23 football season. However, in the 2023/24 season, Medeama SC faced challenges and concluded the campaign in 8th place.



In an interview with 3Sports, Evans Adotey stated that the goal for Medeama SC was to successfully defend their title.

He noted that competing in the CAF Champions League made it particularly difficult to maintain their league title by the season's end.



Following their 8th-place finish, Medeama SC is currently engaged in pre-season preparations to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title in the upcoming 2024/25 season.