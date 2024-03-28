We wanted to play against Ghana to prove a point – Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi, the Nigerian midfielder, expressed his optimism about facing Ghana during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and showcasing his skills against their long-standing rivals.

He disclosed that he has several Ghanaian friends and was eager to confront the Black Stars in Ivory Coast, aiming to establish superiority after Ghana prevented the Super Eagles from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.



Iwobi lamented the sorrowful manner in which Ghana exited the tournament, observing their team's reaction at the hotel.



While Nigeria finished as the runners-up to Ivory Coast, Ghana failed to secure a single victory.

In an interview with Joel Bortey, the AFCON runner-up emphasized his desire for his Ghanaian friends to perform well so that he could compete against them and make a statement in the competition.



However, he expressed disappointment at the unfortunate manner in which they were eliminated, considering the talented players they possessed.