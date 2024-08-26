We wanted to repeat 2010 World Cup success in Brazil – Kwesi Appiah opens up

Kwesi Appiah

Source: Footballghana

Former Ghana national team coach, Kwesi Appiah, stated that the team was both mentally and physically prepared to achieve a similar level of success in Brazil as they did in South Africa.

The four-time African champions, who made their second World Cup appearance in South Africa in 2010, created history by advancing to the quarterfinals, following a commendable performance in Germany in 2006, where they reached the Round of 16.



Unfortunately, Appiah's team faced elimination in the group stage, finishing with only one point from three matches.

He attributed the team's premature exit to the narrow margins that often determine success in the World Cup.



"Ghana aimed to replicate the 2010 quarter-final achievement, and we were both physically and mentally prepared for the 2014 tournament," he remarked to FIFA Media.



Read full article