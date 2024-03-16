We were stunned by Otto Addo's performance – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has defended the choice to reinstate Otto Addo as the upcoming coach of the Black Stars, citing his exceptional performance during the interview process.

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach was officially announced on Friday as the successor to Chris Hughton.



“Otto was exceptional in the interview process and was rated highly by the search committee, hence the decision,” Okraku stated.



“There were some brilliant individuals among the coaches who applied for the job, so the committee took the pain to interview a chunk of them to pick their thoughts on their intentions to transform the team within a short period of time due to our peculiar situation”

“The Committee was overly satisfied with Otto’s performance for which reason he was recommended to the Executive Council for approval,” he added.



Okraku stated that the Black Stars coach search committee was impressed by the vision of the former Ghana international, leading them to select him as the most suitable candidate for the position.