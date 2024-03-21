We will beat Ghana in the friendlies - Finidi George

Finidi George

Nigeria's interim coach, Finidi George has expressed his contentment with the Super Eagles' training performance as they gear up to take on Ghana and Mali in upcoming international friendly matches.

The team is presently without a full-time coach after Jose Peseiro's departure, who led them to a second-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations.



George, who previously served as Peseiro's assistant, has assumed the role on an interim basis and will guide the team in their upcoming matches against Ghana on March 22 and Mali on March 26 in Morocco.



He characterized the training sessions as "positive," despite the absence of certain players.



When questioned about his new position, George stressed the significance of taking on responsibility and executing his duties effectively, given the high expectations of Nigerian supporters.

While the disappointment of the AFCON final loss still remains, he highlighted that these friendly matches present valuable opportunities for the team to enhance its performance and bring pride to Nigerians.



"Certainly, as a coach, there is a level of responsibility, but it comes with the territory. You must remain composed and carry out your responsibilities diligently. Many Nigerians are observing, so we aim to make them proud," he said.



"The AFCON is in the past, so these two games hold great importance for Nigerians. Therefore, we will approach them with seriousness and strive to extract the best results from these matches," he added.