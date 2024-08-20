Sports

We will learn more tactics from our game against Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Fatawu Issahaku5332 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has indicated that their encounter with Tottenham Hotspur will serve as a significant opportunity for tactical learning.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live