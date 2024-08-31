We will need the fans to help us have a good season - Leicester City striker Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew has urged Leicester City supporters to maintain their encouragement as the team endeavors to achieve its objectives for the season.

Despite a challenging beginning in the Premier League, which included a 1-1 draw against Tottenham and a 2-1 defeat to Fulham, Ayew remains hopeful regarding the team's capabilities. Recently, Leicester secured a commanding 4-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Cup, with Ayew scoring his inaugural goal for the club.

Having transferred to Leicester from Crystal Palace on a two-year deal, Ayew has conveyed his belief in the influence of the new acquisitions and the team's potential for a prosperous season. He highlighted the significance of fan support, especially during difficult times.



Read full article