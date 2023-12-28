We will nullify Mohammed Kudus and West Ham's attack - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

West Ham player, Mohammed Kudus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he has a plan to stop the fluid attack of West Ham United led by Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus alongside Jarrod Bowen and Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta have established a devastating attacking trio, tearing apart Premier League sides in recent games.



The three players have either scored an assisted each other in West Ham's last two games in the league, with Paqueta delivering five assists.



Ahead of the game on Thursday, Arteta admitted the front three of the Hammers could be a problem for his side.

"They (Kudus, Paqueta and Bowen) open the spaces and combine really well in certain areas and it’s very tricky to control them. The areas where you give the ball away are critical. We will try to nullify the strengths that they have tomorrow and play to our strengths," he said in the pre-match presser.



Kudus and Bowen scored against the Gunners during the Carabao Cup clash in November.