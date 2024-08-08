Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

We will play Homowo Cup with our best team – Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Aboubakar Ouattara 44221278 Aboubakar Ouattara

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara, has expressed his intention to assemble his strongest squad for the forthcoming Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live