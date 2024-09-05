We will secure a win against Angola - Otto Addo

Otto Addo expresses confidence in securing a victory against Angola, although he acknowledges the match will be challenging.

Ghana is set to face the Palancras Negras in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at Baba Yara Stadium later tonight.



In their previous two encounters over the last two years, Ghana has emerged victorious once, with a close 1-0 win in Kumasi.

Despite recognizing the difficulties posed by the Palancras Negras, Addo remains optimistic about his team's chances.



"I believe we can win, but it will be tough. We have faced some injuries, yet I feel the squad is prepared," he stated during Wednesday's press conference.